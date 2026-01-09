Tata's second-largest steel plant to come up in Punjab's Ludhiana Since March 2022, Punjab has received investment proposals worth Rs 1.23 lakh crores, with the potential to create over 4.7 lakh jobs. This has positioned the state as an emerging hub for industrial growth and innovation.

Punjab has witnessed an unprecedented surge in industrial investment under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The state has emerged as the most preferred investment destination and has now garnered national attention. The state has attracted investment proposals totalling Rs 1.23 lakh crore, which are projected to create over 4.7 lakh employment opportunities for the youth. Among the most significant investments is the Tata Steel plant. This will be the second-largest steel plant in India, after Jamshedpur, and will be located in Ludhiana, a global industrial hub. It plays a vital role in the state’s economy and is widely recognised as the commercial capital of Punjab.



Punjab: World's Preferred Investment Destination



Punjab continues to attract investment from developed nations, including Japan, the USA, Germany, the UK, the UAE, Switzerland, France, and Spain. CM Mann firmly believes that this is only the beginning, as Punjab is emerging not only as India’s but also the world’s preferred investment destination.



"The state government has delivered on many of the guarantees given to industrialists within just three and a half years. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that due to concerted efforts of the state government, Punjab now holds a top position in Ease of Doing Business," he said.



Assistance to investors



The state government is leaving no stone unturned to provide all necessary assistance to investors. The government is assisting regularly through WhatsApp, AI chatbots, and call centres. Likewise, the time period for fire NOC renewals has been extended, and the process for leasehold-to-freehold conversion has been vastly simplified.



Shift in Punjab's industrial journey



Punjab has always been a land of resilience, enterprise, and rich heritage. The state is now moving beyond its traditional identity as the 'Food Bowl of India' and is establishing itself as a preferred global destination for manufacturing and technology. The state is now an industrial powerhouse, leading in sectors such as food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycles, IT, tourism, and others.



