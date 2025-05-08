Tata Motors shares in action amid reports of US-UK trade deal - Check details Tata Motors Share Price: On the NSE, the share started the session at Rs 700 against the previous close of Rs 680.30. The scrip gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 704.50.

Tata Motors Share Price: Shares of Tata Motors rallied over 3 per cent on Thursday, i.e. May 8, 2025, amid reports that US President Donald Trump is about to sign a trade agreement with the United Kingdom. The stock opened in the green at Rs 700.15 against the previous close of Rs 680.50 on the BSE. This was the gain of 3.45 per cent. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 704. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 695.20, with a gain of 2.16 per cent. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,179.05 and the 52-week low is Rs 542.55. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,55,853 crore.

The scrip gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 704.50. It hit a low of Rs 691.

The surge in stock price comes amid reports of a US-UK trade deal. As a result of this deal, luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover's parent company, Tata Motors, is likely to benefit from this trade deal. This is because America is JLR's major market and accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the company's revenue.

The carmaker had temporarily halted the shipments of cars to the United States after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on all auto imports in April.

Meanwhile, there is a positive sentiment among investors following the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) earlier this week. This is expected to create some growth opportunities for JLR in the India Market.

Meanwhile, the company's shareholders have approved the proposed demerger of the commercial vehicle business into a separate, listed entity.

Tata Motors Share Return

As per the BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 757 per cent. The counter has given a positive return of 70 per cent in three years and 38 per cent in two years. However, the scrip has corrected 31 per cent in one year.