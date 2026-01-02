Stocks to watch: MCX, Here MotoCorp, Ola Electric, Coal India among stocks in focus today Stocks to watch today: The market continues to consolidate with a bullish bias, even as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remain net sellers.

After ending almost flat on the first trading session of 2026, Indian equity benchmark indices are set to begin the trading session on a cautiously positive and stable note as overseas cues remain limited. While S&P 500 futures rose 0.29 per cent, Nasdaq futures added 0.36 per cent. Gift Nifty futures too indicate a neutral to positively mild opening as it opened higher than the previous close. Gift Nifty opened at 26,303.50 against the previous close of 26,291, with a gain of 12.5 points. Meanwhile, the market continues to consolidate with a bullish bias even as Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remain net sellers. Against this backdrop, some stocks are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Hero MotoCorp

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has reported a 40 per cent increase in wholesales to 4,56,479 units in December 2025 compared to 3,24,906 units in the same month of 2024. Domestic sales were 4,19,243 units last month against 2,94,152 units in December 2024.

Other auto stocks that will be in focus are TVS Motor, Hyundai Motor India and Ashok Leyland.

Coal India

The PSU on Thursday reported a 4.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in production and a 5.

2 per cent fall in offtake in December.

NMDC

State-owned NMDC on Thursday reported a 14.64 per cent year-on-year rise in iron ore production and 18.67 per cent growth in sales in December.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric has reported vehicle registrations of 9,020 units in December as per VAHAN data, with increased market share to 9.3 per cent in December over 7.2 per cent in November 2025 on the back of Hyperservice, its focused service transformation programme.

MCX

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) Ltd. will trade ex-date for their first-ever 5:1 stock split.

Kalpataru Projects International

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd has secured an order worth Rs 719 crore. The order was bagged by the urban infrastructure business for an elevated metro rail project in Thane, Maharashtra.

