Stocks to watch today: ITC, Paytm, Swiggy, Canara Bank and REC among shares in focus

After a volatile day, Indian equity benchmark indices ended the trading session on January 29, 2025, on a positive note. At the close, the Sensex advanced 221.69 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 82,566.37, while the Nifty gained 76.15 points, or 0.30 per cent, to end at 25,418.90. With US equity markets facing volatility amid fears over a US strike on Iran, the stock markets in India are expected to open flat to mildly negative. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty opened at 25,446, down by 70.5 points from its previous close of 25,516.50. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 393.97 crore on January 30, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak for the 106th day with net purchases of Rs 2,638.76 crore. Against this backdrop, some stocks are likely to be in focus today. Let's have a look at them.

Stocks in focus today

Shares of ITC Ltd will be in focus as the company has reported a marginal increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 5,018.45 crore for the third quarter of FY26, mainly on account of the impact from the implementation of the new labour codes.

REC

State-owned power sector finance company REC Ltd has announced quarterly results and its consolidated net profit dipped slightly by 0.58 per cent to Rs 4,052.44 crore in the December quarter of FY26, mainly due to higher expenses. Total expenses rose to Rs 9,903.89 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 9,105.94 crore in the same period a year ago.

MTAR Technologies

MTAR Technologies has posted a consolidated net profit to Rs 34.6 crore for the December quarter, on account of higher revenues. It had reported a net profit of Rs 15.9 crore in the October-December period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

Paytm

Fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, has posted a consolidated profit of Rs 225 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025. The company had registered a net loss of Rs 208 crore a year ago.

Canara Bank

State-owned Canara Bank has reported a 25 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter at Rs 5,254 crore. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 4,214 crore in the year-ago period.

