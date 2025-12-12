Stock under Rs 500 to be in focus as company announces record date for Rs 100 crore right issue: Check details The number of outstanding equity shares of the company will increase to 2,56,28,301 after the rights issue from the existing 2,22,95,141.

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods company Krishival Foods will be in focus today after the company announced the record date for its Rs 100 crore rights issue. The stock ended the session in the green on Thursday, December 12, 2025, with a 1.03 per cent gain. The counter began trading at Rs 476.40 against the previous close of Rs 464.55. However, the counter later fell to touch the low of Rs 465 before rebounding and ending the session at 469.35. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,046.42 crore.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 506.40, hit on October 23. The stock has a 52-week low of Rs 355.

Krishival Foods rights issue

The company has fixed the record date for the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares on a rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders. According to the information shared with exchanges, the company has fixed December 17, 2025, as the record date to determine the shareholders who will be eligible to receive the rights entitlements under the rights issue.

Rights issue ratio

The company will issue as many as 33,33,160 rights equity shares in the ratio of 45 rights equity shares for every 301 fully paid-up equity shares held as on the record date. The number of outstanding equity shares of Krishival Foods will increase to 2,56,28,301 after the rights issue from the existing 2,22,95,141.

What is a rights issue?

A rights issue is a method by which a company gives its existing shareholders the option to buy more shares at a discount. This helps the company to raise capital by allowing it to maintain its ownership percentage.

Shareholders get rights, which are generally referred to as rights entitlements or REs, to buy new shares. This is usually in proportion to their current holdings.

