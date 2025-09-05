Stock under Rs 100 surges over 19% even as markets pare early gains - Check details Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Friday, buoyed by GST rate cuts announcement and a positive trend in global markets.

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap MIC Electronics surged around 19 per cent on Friday, September 5, 2025, even as the stock markets pared early gains. The stock of the Hyderabad-headquartered company started today's session in the red at Rs 55.20 against the previous close of Rs 55.92 on the BSE. However, it surged to amid a spurt in volume by more than 4.32 times and touched the high of Rs 66.69, representing a gain of 19.25 per cent. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 66.24 and the company's market cap stood at Rs 1,595.50 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange, the counter started the trading session at Rs 55.21 against the previous close of Rs 56. It touched an intraday high of Rs 66.58 and a low of Rs 54.65.

Share Price History

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 114.79, hit on September 19, 2024. The 52-week low is Rs 44.20.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 9360 per cent in five years. The returns offered by the stock in three and two years are 353.56 per cent and 119.93 per cent, respectively. However, the stock has corrected 18.45 per cent over the past year, compared to a fall of 2.14 per cent in the benchmark index. The stock has corrected over 22 per cent so far this year.

Stock Market Today

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Friday, buoyed by GST rate cuts announcement and a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 318.55 points to 81,036.56 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 98.05 points to 24,832.35.

From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Power Grid, and Reliance Industries were among the gainers. ITC, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

However, the benchmark index pared early gains and fell 278.51 or 0.35 per cent to trade at 80,439.50 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, NSE fell 71.45 or 0.29 per cent to 24,662.85.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)