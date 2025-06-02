Stock under Rs 100: Smallcap company declares Q4 results, dividend - Check amount and other details According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a solid return of over 122 per cent in two years and 93 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected over 17 per cent in one year.

Microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25. The Hyderabad-based firm has rewarded its investors with a final dividend. In an exchange filing, the company also said that its board has approved the acquisition of 1,07,17,162 equity shares of Trimax Bio Sciences Pvt Ltd following conversion of a Rs 37.22 crore advance/loan into equity. The indicative period for the completion of the acquisition is one year. After this acquisition, the company's holding in Trimax Bio Sciences will increase to 84.59 per cent from the current 80 per cent.

Final Dividend Amount

The BSE smallcap company's board has recommended a final dividend of 10 per cent, i.e. Rs 0.10 per share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024–25. However, this is subject to members' approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"Recommended a Final dividend of Re. 0.10/- per share subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," the filing reads.

Quarterly Results

The company reported an 11 per cent drop in consolidated net profit in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-25. The net profit dropped to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 15.03 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, the company's revenue from operations has surged. It increased to Rs 128.2 crore in Q4 FY25 - a 23 per cent jump from Rs 104.1 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. The company's expenses also rose to Rs 107.7 crore from Rs 94.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Share Price History

The stock ended the last session at Rs 51.89 on the BSE. According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a solid return of over 122 per cent in two years and 93 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected over 17 per cent in one year.

