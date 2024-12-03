Stock markets opening bell: Sensex surges 281 points, Nifty over 24,360 amid positive global cues

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Stock markets news of December 3.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices jumped in early trade on Tuesday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 281.12 points to 80,529.20. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 91.45 points to 24,367.50. This positive opening comes after Monday’s flat market performance. On Monday, while the Sensex opened lower in the red, the Nifty managed to open in the green with a slight increase. However, by the end of the day, buying activity dominated, leading both indices to close higher. The Sensex closed 445.29 points up at 80,248.08, and the Nifty ended 146.15 points higher at 24,277.25.

Sensex: 23 of 30 companies in green zone

On Tuesday 23 out of the 30 Sensex companies opened with gains, while the remaining 6 saw losses. In contrast, on the Nifty 50, 40 out of the 50 companies opened in the green, while 10 opened in the red. Among Sensex companies, JSW Steel saw the highest gain, opening up 0.98%. ITC, on the other hand, opened with the biggest loss of 1.97%. Bajaj Finserv shares opened without any change.

Top gainers on Sensex

Several key Sensex companies opened with positive gains today. HDFC Bank gained 0.80%, Tech Mahindra rose by 0.78%, Adani Ports climbed 0.78%, Sun Pharma gained 0.65%, and Bajaj Finance increased by 0.57%. Other notable gainers included Larsen & Toubro (0.55%), Mahindra & Mahindra (0.53%), and Axis Bank (0.48%).

Stocks opening in red

On the downside, stocks such as Titan saw a loss of 0.77%, Powergrid fell by 0.38%, ICICI Bank dropped 0.30%, Maruti Suzuki declined by 0.02%, and UltraTech Cement slipped 0.01%.