Stock markets opening bell: Sensex surges 1300 points, Nifty over 24,300 amid positive global cues

Stock markets update for November 25.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices jumped in early trade on Monday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 1287.45 points to 80,404.56. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 408.5 points to 24,315.75.

At the start of trading, all sectoral indices are showing positive movement. Auto, banking, media, telecom, oil and gas, power, and realty sectors have seen a 1-2 per cent rise. Key stocks such as Shriram Finance, M&M, Bharat Electronics, Adani Enterprises, and BPCL have posted notable gains on the Nifty, while JSW Steel experienced a decline. Additionally, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices registered a 1.5% increase, reflecting strong performance across broader market segments.

