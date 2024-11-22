Stock markets opening bell: Sensex surges 570 points, Nifty over 23,520 amid positive global cues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Share markets update of November 22.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices jumped in early trade on Friday amid strong trends in Asian markets and amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 569.93 points to 77,725.72. Meanwhile, the Nifty also jumped 173.75 points to 23,523.65.

Top gainers and losers

Excluding the Power and Metal sectors, all other sectoral indices traded in the green. Notably, PSU Bank, IT, and Realty indices registered a 1% increase each. Among the top gainers on the Nifty were Apollo Hospitals, ICICI Bank, SBI, Power Grid Corp, and HDFC Life. Meanwhile, stocks like Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, and Hero MotoCorp saw declines.

Asian markets see mixed performance

According to the media report, Asian markets witnessed an uptick on Friday, particularly driven by semiconductor companies, as investors shrugged off initial concerns over Nvidia Corp's revenue outlook. Gold prices also surged. Markets in Australia, Japan, and South Korea performed well, whereas Hong Kong and China saw declines, influenced by a 1% dip in the index of US-listed Chinese stocks on Thursday. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index recorded a 0.7% rise.