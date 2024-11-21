Stock markets open in red: Sensex tanks 416 points, Nifty declines 153 points to 23,365 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Stock markets update for November 21.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Thursday amid weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 416.66 points to 77,161.72. Meanwhile, the Nifty also declined 153.55 points to 23,364.95. On the Nifty, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Bank emerged as the top gainers. In contrast, SBI, NTPC, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Britannia, and ONGC saw notable losses. Meanwhile, investors remain cautious amidst ongoing market volatility, as broader economic and sector-specific factors continue to weigh heavily on sentiment.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee turned flat at 84.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid volatile crude oil prices and lacklustre sentiment in the domestic equity markets. A weaker American currency supported the local unit, but it was weighed down by the relentless outflow of foreign funds, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.41 and slipped further to 84.42 against the greenback, trading at its previous closing level in early deals.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled flat at 84.42 against the US dollar. The foreign exchange market was closed on Wednesday due to assembly elections in Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)