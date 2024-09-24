Stock markets open in red: Sensex declines 68 points, Nifty falls 18 points to 25,921 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for September 24.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Tuesday amid weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 67.88 points to 84,860.73. Meanwhile, the Nifty also declined 17.60 points to 25,921.45.

On the NSE Nifty 50 index, Hindalco, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hero Motor Corp, Tata Motors, and Asian Paints were among the top gainers. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

The NSE has imposed a ban on companies including Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Tokio, Art Industries, Biocon, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, GNFC, Granules India, Elastics Enahim Finance, Nalco, Oracle Sawed Private Limited, Punjab National Bank, and Steel on September 24.

