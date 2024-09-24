Tuesday, September 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Markets
  5. Stock markets open in red: Sensex declines 68 points, Nifty falls 18 points to 25,921 in early trade

Stock markets open in red: Sensex declines 68 points, Nifty falls 18 points to 25,921 in early trade

In the opening bell, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 67.88 points to 84,860.73. Meanwhile, the Nifty also declined 17.60 points to 25,921.45.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: September 24, 2024 9:56 IST
Stock markets
Image Source : INDIA TV Stock markets update for September 24.

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Tuesday amid weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 67.88 points to 84,860.73. Meanwhile, the Nifty also declined 17.60 points to 25,921.45. 

On the NSE Nifty 50 index, Hindalco, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hero Motor Corp, Tata Motors, and Asian Paints were among the top gainers. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

 The NSE has imposed a ban on companies including Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Tokio, Art Industries, Biocon, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, GNFC, Granules India, Elastics Enahim Finance, Nalco, Oracle Sawed Private Limited, Punjab National Bank, and Steel on September 24. 

More details to be added. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Markets News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement