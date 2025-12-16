Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 187 points, Nifty near 25,950, Eternal among top losers Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 753 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,538 were trading in the red. Eighty-eight stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, amid weak global cues ahead of key economic data this week. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 187.75 points to start the session at 85,025.61, the Nifty dipped 75.8 points to open at 25,951.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,213.36 and the Nifty 50 at 26,027.30. The broader indices also traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap fell 59.55 points, or 0.13 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 132.90 points or 0.26 per cent, to trade at 50,963.98.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, and Power Grid were among the major gainers, with Bharti Airtel leading the pack by gaining around 1.30 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Eternal, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards, with Eternal shedding nearly 3 per cent in the opening trade.

"Given the prevailing volatility and ongoing global uncertainties, traders are advised to remain selective and adopt a buy-on-dips strategy. Maintaining disciplined leverage, using tight trailing stop-losses, and booking profits in a staggered manner are recommended. Fresh long positions should be considered only on a sustained breakout above 26,300, accompanied by close monitoring of global cues and key technical levels," said Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 10 points at 26,080.50, compared to the previous close of 26,090.50.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling trend in December and offloaded equities of Rs 11,468 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and added equities worth Rs 1,792 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in the red after US stocks fell ahead of economic reports this week. While Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 685.11 points or 1.37 per cent to trade at 49,483, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 483.88 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a dip of 78.65 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 47.07 points or 1.22 per cent.