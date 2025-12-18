Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 41 points, Nifty below 25,800, IT stocks in action Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 819 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,315 were trading in the red. One hundred and twenty-eight stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Tuesday, December 17, 2025 amid mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 41.32 points to start the session at 84,518.33 the Nifty fell 53.85 points to open at 25,764.70. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,559.65 and the Nifty 50 at 25,818.55. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap added 31.77 points, or 0.07 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was down by 30.61 points or 0.06 per cent to trade at 50,282.74.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS and SBIN were among the major gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining around 0.98 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, TMPV, M&M, NTPC and Maruti were among the laggards, with Sun Pharma shedding 1.84 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 819 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,315 were trading in the red. One hundred and twenty-eight stocks remained unchanged.

"We believe intraday market sentiment is weak, but a new sell-off is possible only if the 25,700/84100 levels are broken on a closing basis. If this happens, the market could retest the 25,600-25,500/83700-83400 levels. On the other hand, if the market moves above 25,950/84900, sentiment could improve. Above this level, the market could move towards 26,000-26,050/85200-85400," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a drop of 5 points at 25,881, compared to the previous close of 25,886.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyer on Wednesday and bough equities of Rs 1,171.71 crore on December 17, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and added equities worth Rs 768.94 crore on the same day.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mostly in the red after US stocks dropped, dragged by the drop in AI stocks. While Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 641.28 points or 1.30 per cent to trade at 48,871, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 109.78 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a drop of 73.97 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 6.12 points or 0.16 per cent.