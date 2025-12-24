Advertisement
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were sellers on December 23 and offloaded equities worth Rs 1794.80 crore, while DIIs extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 3,812.37 crore.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened mixed on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 8.27 points to start the session at 85,533.11, the Nifty shed 6.5 points to open at 26,170.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,524.84 and the Nifty 50 at 26,177.15. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap added 64.46 points, or 0.14 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 76.87 points or 0.15 per cen,t to trade at 51,448.48.  

 

  • 10:06 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Coal India Share Price

    The shares of Coal India are in action as the board has approved the listing of subsidiaries, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd SECL. The stock started the trading session at Rs 403.20 against the previous close of Rs 400.35 on the BSE. It later touched a high of Rs 412.40.

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Top gainers and losers in early trade

    From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, NTPC, Tata Steel and Trent were among the major gainers, with Adani Ports leading the pack by gaining around 0.56 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards, with Tech Mahindra shedding 0.79 per cent in the opening trade. 

     

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Stock Market: Mixed opening

    Despite positive global cues, the Indian indices opened mixed on Wednesday, i.e. on December 24, 2025. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 8.27 points, the Nifty shed 6.5 points to open at 26,170.65. 

