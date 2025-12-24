Live PSU stock Coal India gains as board approves listing of subsidiaries, check share price Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were sellers on December 23 and offloaded equities worth Rs 1794.80 crore, while DIIs extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 3,812.37 crore.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened mixed on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 8.27 points to start the session at 85,533.11, the Nifty shed 6.5 points to open at 26,170.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,524.84 and the Nifty 50 at 26,177.15. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap added 64.46 points, or 0.14 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 76.87 points or 0.15 per cen,t to trade at 51,448.48.