Market Opening Bell: Sensex gains 122 points, Nifty holds 26,200, IT stocks under pressure

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 122.62 points to start the session at 85,690.10, the Nifty added 32.8 points to open at 26,205.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 85,567.48 and the Nifty 50 at 26,172.40. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap added 64.46 points, or 0.14 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 76.87 points or 0.15 per cent to trade at 51,448.48.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers, with Power Grid leading the pack by gaining around 0.70 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, TCS, and Eternal were among the laggards, with Infosys shedding 1,79 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,812 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,055 were trading in the red. One hundred two stocks remained unchanged.

"On the downside, 26,100/85300 and 26,050/85000 will act as key support zones, while 26,225/85700 would act as immediate resistance for bulls. A successful breakout above 26,225/85700 could propel the market towards 26,300–26,350/86000–86200," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 15.5 points at 26,226.50, compared to the previous close of 26,211.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers on December 22 and offloaded equities worth Rs 457 crore, while DIIs extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 4,058 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded mostly in the green as stocks continue to rose on Wall Street. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 74.39 points or 0.15 per cent to trade at 50,328, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 74.23 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 13.43 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 10.06 points or 0.26 per cent.