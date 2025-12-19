Market Opening Bell: Sensex up 274 points, Nifty above 25,900 amid strong global cues post US inflation data Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,827 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 654 were trading in the red. Eighty-five stocks remained unchanged.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Thursday, December 18, 2025, amid strong global cues following an encouraging report on US inflation. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 274.98 points to start the session at 84,756.79, the Nifty added 95.95 points to open at 25,911.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,481.81 and the Nifty 50 at 25,815.55. Similarly, the broader indices opened higher in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap added 101.62 points, or 0.22 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was up by 100.55 points or 0.20 per cent, to trade at 50,272.65.

From the Sensex pack, TMPV, BEL, Reliance Bajaj Finserv and Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS and SBIN were among the major gainers, with TMPV leading the pack by gaining around 1.88 per cent in the early trade today.

In early trade, 1,827 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 654 were trading in the red. Eighty-five stocks remained unchanged.

"For bulls, 25,950/84900 will act as an immediate resistance zone. If it manages to trade above this level, it could move towards 26,000-26,050/85000-85300. On the other hand, 25,750/84300 and 25,700/84100 would act as key support zones. Below 25,690/84100, selling pressure is likely to increase. If the market declines below these levels, the possibility of a move towards 25,575-25,550/83800-83700 increases," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 13.5 points at 25,954, compared to the previous close of 25,940.50.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to buy on for the second day on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 595.78 crore, and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 2,700.36 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded mostly in the green after US stocks rose following an encouraging report on inflation. While Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 658.50 points or 1.43 per cent to trade at 48,701, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 160.87 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 27.12 points. Similarly, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 22.94 points or 0.16 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)