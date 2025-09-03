Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in green despite weak global cues, Tata Steel gains 2% Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 1,453 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 863 were trading in the red. Eighty-six stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, despite weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 138.11 points to start the session at 80,295.99; the Nifty gained 36.9 points to open at 24,616.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,157.88 and the Nifty 50 at 24,579.60. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 55.23 points, or 0.12 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 52.98 points, or 0.10 per cent, to trade at 52,605.72.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, BEL, Eternal, ITC, and Axis Bank were among the major gainers, with Tata Steel leading the pack by adding around 1 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Infosys, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards, with Infosys losing 0.88 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,453 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 863 were trading in the red. Eighty-six stocks remained unchanged.

"Technically Nifty 50 now faces immediate resistance at 24,600, with support placed at 24,550 and 24,430. Sustaining above 24,734 is crucial for any bullish reversal, while a rejection near 24,600 could open the door for deeper downside," said Hariprasad K, SEBI - registered Research Analyst and Founder - Livelong Wealth.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a dip of 55.5 points at 24,610.50, compared to the previous close of 24,666.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their selling spree on Monday, September 1, 2025, offloading equities worth Rs 1,171.04 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 2,433.82 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares declined on Wednesday, echoing a fall on Wall Street. Nikkei 225 dipped 295.49 points or 0.70 per cent at 42,006 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 108.55 points or 0.43 per cent. However, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 6.41 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 37.15 points or 0.96 per cent.