Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 400 points, Nifty near 25,000 amid optimism around India-US trade talks

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started Tuesday's trading session on a positive note amid strong global cues with President Trump’s initiative to improve India-US relations and PM Modi’s positive response to the same. The 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 403.04 points to start the session at 81,504.36; the Nifty gained 122.4 points to open at 24,991. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,101.32 and the Nifty 50 at 24,868.60. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up 169.46 points, or 0.37 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 373.65 points, or 0.70 per cent, to trade at 53,399.23.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Bank, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Tech and BEL were among the major gainers, with Kotak Bank leading the pack by jumping around 1.40 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, and ITC were among the laggards, with Sun Pharma shedding around 0.67 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 1,971 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 612 were trading in the red. Seventy-one stocks remained unchanged.

"The Nifty once again faced resistance near the 24,900 level for the second consecutive session and ended with a modest gain of 92 points. The index formed a small green candle with a long lower shadow on the daily chart, reflecting ongoing consolidation and intraday volatility. While buying interest is visible at lower levels, the 24,900–25,000 zone continues to act as a stiff hurdle. Immediate support is placed at 24,620, and as long as the index trades below 25,000, some consolidation or mild weakness may persist," said Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a loss of 23.5 points at 24,940, compared to the previous close of 24,963.50.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) snapped their 11-day selling streak by buying equities worth Rs 2,050 crore on September 9, 2025. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 83 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian shares gained on Wednesday, echoing the record rallies on Wall Street. Meanwhile, shares of Oracle Corp zoomed 28 per cent after Q1 results. On the other hand, shares of tech major Apple went lower after the iPhone 17 event.

Nikkei 225 gained 271.71 points or 0.63 per cent at 43,731, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 344.87 points or 1.31 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 50.22 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 6.49 points or 0.17 per cent.