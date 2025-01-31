Stock market opens in green ahead of Union Budget, Sensex surges over 150 points, Nifty at 23,313

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock market update for January 31.

Stock markets update: The stock market started on a positive note in early trade ahead of the Union Budget 2025, scheduled to be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. On Friday, the equity benchmark indices opened in green in early trade amid strong positive cues and unabated foreign fund outflows. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 153.80 points to 76,913.62. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 64.40 points to 23,313.90.

Top gainers and losers

Among the top gainers in early trading were Tata Consumer, Titan Company, Bharat Electronics, and Maruti Suzuki. On the flip side, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, NTPC, Adani Enterprises, and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers, seeing a dip in their stock prices.

With strong momentum in the broader market, traders are looking ahead to the upcoming Union Budget, with expectations that it could further fuel the market's upward trajectory.

More details to be added.