Market Opening Bell: Sensex drops 258 points, Nifty falls below 24,900, most sectoral indices in red Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 54.5 points at 24,938.50, compared to the previous close of 24,993.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the green on Monday, August 25, 2025, amid strong global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 258.52 points to start the session at 81,377.39; the Nifty fell 68.25 points to open at 24,899.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,635.91 and the Nifty 50 at 24,967.75. Similarly, the broader indices also traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was down by 111.83 points in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index fell 78.96 points or 0.15 per cent to trade at 52,910.38.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Trent, HDFC Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major gainers, with Titan leading the pack by adding 0.35 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors were among the laggards, with Sun Pharma losing 1.31 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, 489 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,958 were trading in the red. Eighty-two stocks remained unchanged.

"For the bulls, the levels of 25,000/81800 will be the immediate breakout point. A successful breakout above 25,000/81800 can push the market towards 25,150-25200/82300-82500. On the other hand, 24,900-24,850/81400-81300 will act as key support zones for the day's trading. Below 24,850/81300, the chances of reaching 24,750-24,670/81000-80800 increase significantly," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened with a fall of 54.5 points at 24,938.50, compared to the previous close of 24,993.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,466 crore on August 25. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 3,176 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets declined, following a broad decline on Wall Street. Nikkei 225 fell 438.82 points or 1.03 per cent at 42,369 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 42.91 points or 0.17 per cent. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 26.76 points. On the other hand, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 4.44 points or 0.11 per cent.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent on Monday, but remains near its all-time high. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 per cent, the Nasdaq composite was down by 0.2 per cent.

How did individual sectors perform?

Most Nifty sectoral indices traded in the red today. While the Nifty IT index shed 0.21 per cent, the Nifty realty index fell 0.31 per cent in the opening session. The Nifty Metal index and Nifty Pharma index were down by 0.36 per cent and 0.73 per cent, respectively. However, the Nifty FMCG index was up by 0.07 per cent.