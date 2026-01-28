Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start session in green amid positive global cues Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,672 stocks advancing against 539 stocks declining on the NSE. 126 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, amid positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 34.88 points to start the session at 81,892.36, the Nifty gained 83.45 points to open at 25,258.85. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,857.48 and the Nifty 50 at 25,175.40. From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Baja Finance, ITC, Reliance and Trent were among the major gainers, with Axis Bank leading the pack by gaining 0.86 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Indigo, BEL, Titan, Power Grid, and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers, with Indigo losing 2.63 per cent in the opening trade.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,672 stocks advancing against 539 stocks declining on the NSE. 126 stocks remained unchanged.

"We are of the view that 25,000/81,400 and 24,900/81,000 would act as key support zones. As long as the market trades above these levels, a pullback formation is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25,200/81,800 would be the immediate resistance zone for the bulls. A successful breakout of 25,200/81,800 could push the market up to 25,300-25,350/82,200-82,400," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to positive start as it opened with a gain of 47.5 points at 25,465.50, compared to the previous close of 25,418.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,068.49 crore on January 27, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak for the 104th day with net purchases of Rs 8,999.71 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded mixed after US stock rose to a record on Tuesday. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 310.54 points or 0.58 per cent to trade at 53,023, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 642.05 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a jump of 51.95 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 20.11 points or 0.48 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)