Market Opening Bell: Sensex sheds 100 points, Nifty below 25,100 despite positive global cues Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,840 stocks declining against 765 stocks rising on the NSE. 97 stocks remained unchanged.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, despite positive global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 100.91 points to start the session at 81,436.79, the Nifty dropped 14.7 points to open at 25,063.35. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,537.70 and the Nifty 50 at 25,048.65. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap tumbled 699.21 points, or 1.56 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index was down by 1,050.74 points or 2.19 per cent to trade at 46,825.31.