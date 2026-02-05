Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in red amid weak global cues, IT stocks under pressure Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to positive start as it opened with a gain of 31.5 points at 25,869, compared to the previous close of 25,837.50.

Mumbai:

A day after witnessing volatility rally, Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red on Thursday, February 5, 2026, amid weak global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 20.1 points to start the session at 83,757.54, the Nifty fell 20.1 points to open at 25,755.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,817.69 and the Nifty 50 at 25,776. Meanwhile, IT stocks remained under pressure with Nifty IT declining 0.07 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,018 stocks advancing against 1,311 stocks declining on the NSE. 115 stocks remained unchanged.

"Our view is that, on the upside, the key resistance levels are around 25,800/83900 or the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). If the index manages to trade above these levels, it could potentially rise to 25,900–26,000/84200-84500. On the downside, if the market falls below 25,600/83100, it could decline to the 25,500–25,350/82800-82500 range," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to positive start as it opened with a gain of 31.5 points at 25,869, compared to the previous close of 25,837.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 29.79 crore on February 4, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 249.54 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday after US stocks in the United States continued to decline amid a selloff in technology shares. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 491.36 points or 0.91 per cent to trade at 53,802, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 371.32 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a drop of 199.29 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 42.29 points or 1.03 per cent.

