Market Opening Bell: Sensex down 25 points, Nifty below 25,900, Metal stocks under pressure

Mumbai:

The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on Friday, October 30, 2025. While the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 24.67 points to start the session at 84,379.79, the Nifty fell 14.05 points to open at 25,863.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,404.46 and the Nifty 50 at 25,877.85. However, the broader indices traded in the green with slight gains in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap was up by 7.36 points, or 0.02 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index added 41.31 points or 0.08 per cent to trade at 54,133.56.

From the Sensex pack, BEL, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, Reliance, Titan and TCS were among the major gainers, with BEL leading the pack by gaining over 0.72 per cent in the early trade today. On the other hand, NTPC, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards, with NTPC shedding 1.56 per cent in the opening trade. Metal stocks were also under pressure with metal index falling 0.44 per cent.

In early trade, 1,721 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 784 were trading in the red. Eighty-nine stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start as it opened with a gain of 19.5 points at 26,042, compared to the previous close of 26,022.50.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,077.59 crore on October 29, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,469.34 crore on the same day.