Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in green following strong global cues, Eternal among top gainers Sensex, Nifty Today On February 10, 2026: Across Asia, markets traded mostly in the green, tracking positive cues from Wall Street and stable precious metal prices.

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, continued positive momentum and opened in the green on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, amid strong global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 144.25 points to start the session at 84,210, the Nifty added 55.35 points to open at 25,922.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,065.75 and the Nifty 50 at 25,867.30. However, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index dropped 29.07 points, or 0.17 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 36,05 points or 0.46 per cent to trade at 7,923.71.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Axis Bank, Trent, NTPC and Titan were among the gainers with Trent leading the pack by gaining 0.97 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Indigo were among the losers with HCL Tech shedding 0.89 per cent in the opening trade.

"Key support levels are at 25,750 / 83,800. As long as the market stays above these levels, the upward trend is likely to persist. On the upside, the market could rise towards 26,000-26,100 / 84,500-84,700. On the flip side, below 25,750 / 83,800, the uptrend would become vulnerable," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a strong start as it opened with a gain of 98 points at 25,988, compared to the previous close of 25,890. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers for the second consecutive day and bought equities worth Rs 2,254.64 crore on February 9, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4.15 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks continued to trade in green on Tuesday as US stocks drifted higher as gold, silver stabilise. While Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 1,426.06 points or 2.53 per cent to trade at 57,790, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 164.84 points. Similarly, South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 9.26 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down by 0.75 points or 0.02 per cent.