Stock Market Holiday 2026: Are NSE and BSE closed on March 26 for Ram Navami? Details

New Delhi:

Amid high volatility in the stock market, there is some respite for investors as benchmark indices will remain closed tomorrow, i.e. on March 26, 2026, in account of Shri Ram Navami, one of the most important festivals in Sanatan Dharma. According to the National Stock Exchange's holiday calendar for the year, the benchmark indices will remain closed on Thursday for Shri Ram Navami. Therefore, the stock market will reopen on Friday, March 27, 2026. However, they will be closed for two consecutive days, with March 28 falling on Saturday and March 29 falling on Sunday.

Stock Market Holiday: Trading in commodity derivatives to open for the evening session

According to the information available on the official website, equity, derivatives, and currency segments of the market will also remain closed on March 26. However, trading in commodity derivatives will be closed only in the morning session and will reopen in the evening session.

Upcoming stock market holidays in March 2026

Apart from Ram Navami and regular weekly offs, markets will remain closed on one additional occasion in March:

March 31, 2026 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the holiday calendar on the NSE website, there are 16 stock market holidays in 2026.

Sr. No Date Day Description 1 15-Jan-2026 Thursday Municipal Corporation Election - Maharashtra 2 26-Jan-2026 Monday Republic Day 3 03-Mar-2026 Tuesday Holi 4 26-Mar-2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami 5 31-Mar-2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 6 03-Apr-2026 Friday Good Friday 7 14-Apr-2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 8 01-May-2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 9 28-May-2026 Thursday Bakri Id 10 26-Jun-2026 Friday Muharram 11 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 12 02-Oct-2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 13 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra 14 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada 15 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 16 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

Bank Holiday For Ram Navami

Banks will be closed in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, Kanpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Ranchi, Shimla, Aizawl, and Belapur on Thursday, March 26, on account of Sri Rama Navami.

However, banks will be closed in Patna, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Gangtok, and Vijayawada on Friday, March 27, on account of Chaitra Dashain/Rama Navami.

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