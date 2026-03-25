Stock Market Holiday 2026: Are NSE and BSE closed on March 26 for Ram Navami? Details

Amid high volatility in the stock market, there is some respite for investors as benchmark indices will remain closed tomorrow, i.e. on March 26, 2026, in account of Shri Ram Navami, one of the most important festivals in Sanatan Dharma. According to the National Stock Exchange's holiday calendar for the year, the benchmark indices will remain closed on Thursday for Shri Ram Navami. Therefore, the stock market will reopen on Friday, March 27, 2026. However, they will be closed for two consecutive days, with March 28 falling on Saturday and March 29 falling on Sunday.
Stock Market Holiday: Trading in commodity derivatives to open for the evening session
According to the information available on the official website, equity, derivatives, and currency segments of the market will also remain closed on March 26. However, trading in commodity derivatives will be closed only in the morning session and will reopen in the evening session.
Upcoming stock market holidays in March 2026
Apart from Ram Navami and regular weekly offs, markets will remain closed on one additional occasion in March:
- March 31, 2026 – Shri Mahavir Jayanti
Stock Market Holidays in 2026
As per the holiday calendar on the NSE website, there are 16 stock market holidays in 2026.
|Sr. No
|Date
|Day
|Description
|1
|15-Jan-2026
|Thursday
|Municipal Corporation Election - Maharashtra
|2
|26-Jan-2026
|Monday
|Republic Day
|3
|03-Mar-2026
|Tuesday
|Holi
|4
|26-Mar-2026
|Thursday
|Shri Ram Navami
|5
|31-Mar-2026
|Tuesday
|Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|6
|03-Apr-2026
|Friday
|Good Friday
|7
|14-Apr-2026
|Tuesday
|Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|8
|01-May-2026
|Friday
|Maharashtra Day
|9
|28-May-2026
|Thursday
|Bakri Id
|10
|26-Jun-2026
|Friday
|Muharram
|11
|14-Sep-2026
|Monday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|12
|02-Oct-2026
|Friday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|13
|20-Oct-2026
|Tuesday
|Dussehra
|14
|10-Nov-2026
|Tuesday
|Diwali-Balipratipada
|15
|24-Nov-2026
|Tuesday
|Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|16
|25-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Christmas
Bank Holiday For Ram Navami
Banks will be closed in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, Kanpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Ranchi, Shimla, Aizawl, and Belapur on Thursday, March 26, on account of Sri Rama Navami.
However, banks will be closed in Patna, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Gangtok, and Vijayawada on Friday, March 27, on account of Chaitra Dashain/Rama Navami.
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