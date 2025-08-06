Spirit Air's big India move: New flights launching from these upcoming Bihar Airports – Check full operational In the second phase, Spirit Air will launch international connectivity, including Muzaffarpur to Kathmandu and Janakpur (Nepal), Birpur to Rajbiraj and Viratnagar (Nepal) and Valmiki Nagar to Kathmandu and Bhairahawa (Nepal) and Bihta to Kathmandu.

Patna:

In a major development related to air connectivity in Bihar, Spirit Air on Tuesday major announcement as it unveiled its flight operational plans in Bihar. The operational plans have come under the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s flagship regional connectivity scheme 'UDAN' (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik). The flight operational plan was discussed in detail in a high-profile meeting between Bihar’s Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth and Spirit Air promoter Subodh Verma.

Services To Be Launched In Phased Manner

"Spirit Air will launch services in a phased manner from the upcoming airports in Bihar, including Birpur, Saharsa, Munger, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Raxaul, Valmiki Nagar and Bihta," the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

In the second phase, Spirit Air will launch international connectivity, including Muzaffarpur to Kathmandu and Janakpur (Nepal), Birpur to Rajbiraj and Viratnagar (Nepal) and Valmiki Nagar to Kathmandu and Bhairahawa (Nepal) and Bihta to Kathmandu.

The official press release said, "This strategic initiative is in line with the Government of India's vision to make air travel accessible to the masses and drive regional development in underserved regions.”

Spirit Air's Fleet To Have Islander BN2T-4S-STOL

Spirit Air's fleet for the upcoming RCS operations in Bihar will include the Islander BN2T-4S-STOL, which is capable and adaptable for passenger, cargo and medical-acclimatisation operations. Additionally, the King Air 250 is a high-performance small plane that offers comfort, pressurisation and multi-mission flexibility”, the press release added.

Under Spirit Air’s initiative, new airports in Bihar will be connected to various cities. The first among them is Varanasi, which will provide further connections to Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The second is Bangalore, which will connect Hyderabad and Chennai with the help of partner airline companies of Spirit Air. The third is Bihta, which will provide direct connectivity to the state capital, Patna and from Bihta to Jamshedpur, Bokaro.

Earlier in June, the Bihar Cabinet led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Aviation Directorate of the state government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) aimed at the development of airports in 6 cities in the state.