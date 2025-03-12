SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband internet services in India: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel gain Reliance Industries' stock also rose 1.3 per cent initially to trade at Rs 1,263 on the NSE before trading 0.40 per cent higher at Rs 1,242.50.

SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband internet services in India: Shares of Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel started today's session on a positive note as the two companies announced their partnerships with Elon Musk's SpaceX for providing high-speed internet services in India.

Shares of Bharti Airtel opened with a gain of 5.49 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,388.25 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Soon, it pared all gains and traded 0.77 per cent lower to Rs 1,650.

On the BSE, it fell 0.49 per cent to Rs 1,653.05 per share.

On the BSE, it went up 1.13 per cent to Rs 1,261.55 apiece and then traded at Rs 1,242.50 apiece.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices witnessed volatility, with the 30-share BSE Sensex declining 171.81 points or 0.23 per cent to 73,930.51 and the NSE Nifty slipping 45.20 points or 0.2 per cent to 22,452.70 in the morning trade.

Reliance signs agreement with SpaceX

Reliance Industries' digital services company Jio Platforms on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband internet services to its customers in India.

The announcement came a day after Jio's rival Bharti Airtel signed a similar pact with SpaceX.

Both the domestic telecom operators said the agreements are subject to SpaceX receiving authorisation to sell Starlink in India.

Meanwhile, shares of telecom carrier Vodafone Idea plunged 6 per cent on the bourses on Wednesday, a day after the debt-ridden company lost 17.15 lakh wireless subscribers in December.

Vodafone Idea's shares tanked 5.99 per cent to Rs 6.90 apiece on both NSE and BSE, respectively.