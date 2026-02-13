Smallcap IT stock defies market slump, trades in green as PAT up 22% - Check share price

Mumbai:

The stock market's sharp decline on Friday was led by a sell-off in IT companies. Major IT stocks fell by 2 per cent during the session. In contrast, small-cap IT stock Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. traded in the green, supported by strong Q3 numbers announced last Thursday.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 18.26 on the BSE, up 0.72 per cent or Rs 0.13. However, on the NSE, it was trading at Rs 18.15, down 0.22 per cent or Rs 0.04.

Q3FY26 Financial Performance

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3FY26), the company reported total revenue of Rs 308.8 crore, up 10.6 per cent from Rs 279.3 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25).

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 39.7 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 12.9 per cent. Net profit was Rs 25.5 crore, translating to a PAT margin of 8.3 per cent. Earnings per share stood at Rs 0.5.

Management Commentary

The company said that it maintained double-digit year-on-year revenue growth in Q3FY26, achieving revenue of Rs 308.8 crore and a 22 per cent increase in profit after tax. The company's EBITDA grew 5 per cent, and the company continues to invest in new capabilities to drive future growth.

Broader Market Weakness

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 per cent in early trade on Friday, dragged down by sharp losses in IT stocks amid weak global cues and persistent concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruptions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 883.4 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 82,791.52 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 262.60 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 25,544.60, with technology stocks extending selling pressure from the previous session.

Meanwhile, Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 108.42 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors were also net buyers of stocks worth Rs 276.85 crore, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.16 per cent to USD 67.41 per barrel.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 558.72 points to settle at 83,674.92. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 146.65 points to end at 25,807.20.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)