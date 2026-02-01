Gold drops Rs 13,468 per 10 gram, silver falls to Rs 2,65,652 on MCX - Check full details here Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 8.35 per cent to approximately USD 4907.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 9:45 am was USD 4,893.2 per ounce, down by USD 434.45 or 8.15 per cent.

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade continue to drop on Sunday, February 1, 2026, confirming short-term trend exhaustion after a parabolic rally. The gold February 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 4,489 at Rs 1,45,164 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,49,653. It dropped further to hit the low of Rs 1,36,185, a drop of Rs 13,468. Last seen, the precious metal futures were trading at Rs 1,40,000 with a fall of Rs 9,653 or 6.45 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for April 2026 were down by Rs 8,119 or 5.33 per cent to trade at Rs 1,44,226 per 10 grams in business turnover of 6156 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, started the session in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,84,826 against the previous close of Rs 2,91,925, a drop of Rs 7,099. It dipped further and touched the low 2,65,652, a drop of 26,273 or 8.99 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,67,000 with a drop of Rs 24,925 or 8.54 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was down by 8.35 per cent to approximately USD 4907.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 9:45 am was USD 4,893.2 per ounce, down by USD 434.45 or 8.15 per cent.