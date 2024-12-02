Share markets open flat in early trade, Sensex plunges 59 points, Nifty at 24,140

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Share markets update for December 2.

Share markets on December 2: The Indian stock market began the week with a flat opening on Monday. The BSE Sensex opened at 79,743.87 points, down by 58.92 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 index opened at 24,140.85 points, registering a marginal gain of 9.75 points. On Friday, the Sensex had closed with a sharp gain of 759.05 points at 79,802.79, and the Nifty had ended 216.95 points higher at 24,131.10. In contrast, Thursday saw significant losses, with the Sensex falling by 1,190.34 points to close at 79,043.74 and the Nifty dropping 360.75 points to 23,914.15.

Adani ports shares lead gains

On Monday, 11 out of 30 Sensex companies opened in the green, while 15 saw losses, and four traded flat. Meanwhile, 35 out of 50 Nifty companies opened in the red, with the remaining 15 recording gains. Among Sensex constituents, Adani Ports shares emerged as the top gainer, opening with a 2.00% increase. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro shares experienced the steepest decline, starting the day with a loss of 1.68%.

Stocks opening in green

On Monday, several prominent companies saw their shares open in the green, with notable gains. Mahindra & Mahindra shares rose by 1.38%, Sun Pharma gained 1.04%, and UltraTech Cement advanced by 0.67%. Other companies that recorded positive opening prices included Nestlé India (+0.60%), Tech Mahindra (+0.49%), Maruti Suzuki (+0.29%), Bharti Airtel (+0.12%), Tata Motors (+0.06%), HCL Tech (+0.06%), and Bajaj Finance (+0.01%). Shares of JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finserv opened unchanged.

Stocks opening in red

On the other hand, some stocks opened in the red. NTPC saw a drop of 0.49%, Infosys declined by 0.45%, and Axis Bank fell by 0.33%. Other companies like Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Asian Paints also saw slight declines. Notable drops included TCS (-0.20%), IndusInd Bank (-0.14%), PowerGrid (-0.08%), Reliance Industries (-0.06%), Tata Steel (-0.03%), and Titan (-0.01%).