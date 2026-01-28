Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing on NSE, BSE: Stock lists at discount of 9%, check details

Advertisement
Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing on NSE, BSE
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Shares of Shadowfax Technologies on Wednesday listed with a discount of nearly 9 per cent against the issue price of Rs 124. The stock of the company started the trade at Rs 113, lower by 8.87 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. At the NSE, it declined 9.19 per cent to Rs 112.60 in opening deals. 

