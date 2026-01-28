Shares of Shadowfax Technologies on Wednesday listed with a discount of nearly 9 per cent against the issue price of Rs 124. The stock of the company started the trade at Rs 113, lower by 8.87 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. At the NSE, it declined 9.19 per cent to Rs 112.60 in opening deals.
Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing on NSE, BSE: Stock lists at discount of 9%, check details
Shadowfax Technologies IPO listing on NSE, BSE: Stock lists at discount of 9%, check details
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Massive avalanche hits J-K's Sonamarg tourist resort; video captures dramatic moment | Watch
-
Odisha Bandh Live Updates: Farmers call for protest, transport services likely to be affected
-
Rohini Acharya's fresh attack on Tejashwi: 'RJD on the edge of collapsing under current leadership'
-
IND vs NZ: Should Ishan Kishan open with Abhishek Sharma today in 4th T20I?
Advertisement
Advertisement