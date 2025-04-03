IT stocks under pressure after US President Donald Trump's tariff, Persistent Systems falls over 10% The BSE IT Index tanked 1,242.44 points or 3.49 per cent to trade at 34,399.72. Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, TCS and Infosys were the major laggards in the 30-share BSE Sensex firms.

Major IT stocks tumbled on Thursday, i.e. on April 3, 2025 amid heavy selling after US President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on several countries globally, including India. The shares of top information technology (IT) companies are under pressure as the move is expected to impact India's exports to the United States.

TCS Share Price

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dipped over 4 per cent today. The counter opened at Rs 3.485.40 on the BSE and fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 3396.10 - a fall of 4.2 per cent from the previous close. Stock has been losing for the last four days and has fallen 6.82 per cent in the period.

Infosys Share Price

The scrip started the session in the red at Rs 1,522.90 against the previous close of Rs 1,549.85. It fell further amid selling pressure to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,485.10 - a fall of 4.18 per cent. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 1,359.10 and the 52-week high is Rs 2,006.80.

HCL Share Price

The stock opened in the red amid a fall of around 800 points on the Sensex in the opening trade. The counter started the session at Rs 1,510 on the BSE and dipped further to trade at Rs 1,467.80 - a fall of 4.18 per cent from the previous close.

HCL Technologies is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Midcap IT stocks like Persistent Systems and Coforge are down 10.21 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively. Shares of Mphasis fell by 5.02 per cent to Rs 2,354.45 on the BSE.

Shares of KPIT Tech opened gap down with a loss of 2.63 per cent today. It fell further amid selling to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,215,05 - 7.43 per cent dip from the previous close.