Sensex soars 631 points to 76,532, Nifty surges 205 points on buying in IT stocks, firm global cues

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty saw a rise of nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday. The upward trend was credited to a rally in IT, capital goods and industrial stocks amid a firm proceeding in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex soared 631.55 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 76,532.96 on Wednesday. During the day, it increased 698.32 points or 0.92 per cent to 76,599.73.

The NSE Nifty jumped 205.85 points or 0.90 per cent to 23,163.10. From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Zomato jumped nearly 7 per cent.

Firms that were in green were Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance.

In contrast, ITC Hotels, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Asian Paints and ITC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the positive territory. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed due to holidays.

European markets were trading mostly in the green. US markets ended higher on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,920.69 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.93 per cent to USD 76.77 a barrel.

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 535.24 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at 75,901.41. The Nifty went up by 128.10 points or 0.56 per cent to 22,957.25.

