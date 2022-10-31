Market closes at 1% higher; Sensex rises by 787 points, Nifty ends at 18,012

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sensex rises by 786.74 points, Nifty ends at 18,012.20

Sensex and Nifty ended 1 per cent higher on Monday after logging the third day of gains in global market trends and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex darted 786.74 points to end at 60,746.59. During the day, it jumped 826.85 points or 1.37 per cent to 60,786.70. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 225.40 points to end at 18,012.20.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the major winners. Dr Reddy's, NTPC and IndusInd Bank closed lower.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended significantly higher on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.31 per cent lower at USD 95.47 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought shares worth a net Rs 1,568.75 crore, as per exchange data.

The equity benchmark indices had opened positively with Sensex climbing 563 points in early trade amid firm global market trends and fresh foreign fund inflow.

