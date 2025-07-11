Market Opening Bell: Sensex tumbles 369 points, Nifty below 25,300, TCS, Gelnmark shares in focus Sensex, Nifty Today: Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start as it opened 99 points lower at 25,305, compared to the previous close of 25,404.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Friday, July 11, 2025, following weaker-than-expected earnings from IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the imposition of fresh tariffs by US President Donald Trump on Canada. The 30-share BSE Sensex started the session at 82,820.76, with a dip of 369.52 points, and the Nifty shed 99.74 points to open at 25,511.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,190.28 and the Nifty 50 at 25,355.25. The broader indices started the session mixed. While the BSE Midcap slipped 42.24 points or 0.09 per cent in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap index gained 19.01 points or 0.03 per cent to trade at 54,887.70.

"With upside attempts having faced pressure through the week, the range expansion that was lying in the waiting, appears to be unfolding on the lower side, having slipped below 25440 yesterday. Our upside hopes now rest on the chances of downsides getting limited to 25220 regions setting up a flag pattern followed by a sharp rise. Else, expect 25025-24920," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

From the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were among the major gainers, with Hindustan Unilever leading the pack by gaining 2.47 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards, with Infosys losing around 2.97 per cent in the opening trade. Shares of Glenmark are also in focus and have hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,095.65 following the mega ISB 2001 deal.

In early trade, 1,275 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,245 were trading in the red. Seventy-six stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, markets traded mostly in green in Asia as the Wall Street closed at an all-time high. The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.4% higher.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell by 31.06 points or 0.08 per cent to trade at Rs 39,615.30, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 457.12 points or 1.87 per cent. While South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 2.57 points, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 36.82 points.

How did individual sectors perform?

The Nifty sectoral indices traded in a mixed manner in the opening session. While Nifty IT fell 1.82 per cent, Nifty Realty slipped 0.33 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Auto declined by 0.15 per cent in the opening trade. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma and FMCG gained 0.57 per cent and 0.44 per cent, respectively.