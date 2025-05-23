Sensex, Nifty Today: A day after a sharp correction on the backdrop of weak global sentiment, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started Thursday's session flat. While the 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 54.99 points to open at 80,897, Nifty gained 29.8 points to start the trading session at 24,639.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,951.99 and the Nifty 50 at 24,609.70. In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap and the BSE Midcap indices started trading in the green territory and were up by over 150 points.
Stock Market Opening Bell: Flat start for Sensex, Nifty, ITC shares in action
Sensex, Nifty Today: In early trade, 823 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 1,271 were trading in the red. 85 stocks remained unchanged.
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
