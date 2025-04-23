Market Opening Bell: Sensex opens above 80,100, Nifty reclaims 24,300, all sectoral indices in green Sensex, Nifty Today: Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a gap-up start, opening in the green at 24,449, against the previous close of 24,177.

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Bulls are in action on the Dalal Street as Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the green for the seventh straight day on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, amid strong global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 546.5 points or 0.68 per cent to open at 80,142.09, while Nifty was up 190.35 points, starting the trading session at 24,357.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 79,595.59 and the Nifty 50 at 24,167.25. The surge also comes as the gold prices hit the psychological level of Rs 1 lakh in the national capital on Tuesday. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices traded in the green during the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, IndusInd Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were in green in the opening trade, with HCL Tech gaining 5.99 per cent. On the other hand, only two stocks - Kotak Bank and Sun Pharma - were in the red when writing this news, with Kotak Bank falling 0.33 per cent.

In early trade, 1,872 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 307 were trading in the red. 44 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a gap-up start, opening in the green at 24,449, against the previous close of 24,177.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets opened in green today following gains in the US markets after US President Trump’s message that he won't dismiss the head of the US Federal Reserve. US stocks jumped, with the S&P 500 climbing 2.5 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,016 points, or 2.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.7 per cent.

"President Trump’s message that he has no intention of firing the Fed chief has calmed the US markets. Trump’s remarks on Chinese tariffs indicate that he might reduce the US-China tensions. The sustained buying by FIIs is a strong support to Indian markets. Technically, the market might move into an overbought territory soon, inviting some profit booking. Investors should remain invested in high-quality quality largecaps," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up by 751.69 points or 2.20 per cent to 34,972.29 in morning trading. South Korea’s Kospi was up by 38.37 points or 1.55 per cent. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 521.31 or 2.42. China's Shanghai Composite was in the green when writing this news.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty IT gaining 2.49 per cent. Similarly, Nifty PSU Bank was up by 0.45 per cent. Nifty Auto was up by 0.41 per cent in the opening trade.