Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges over 450 points, Nifty above 23,000

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the green on Wednesday, March 20, 2025, following a rally in global markets as the US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 468.06 points or 0.62 per cent to open at 75,917.11, and Nifty gained 129 points to commence the trading session at 23,036.60. The Sensex closed at 75,449.05 and Nifty 50 at 22,907.60 in the last trading session on Tuesday.

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finserv were among the biggest laggards in the opening trade, with Sun Pharma losing 0.56 per cent. On the other hand, stocks like Zomato, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra were in the green. Zomato was the top gainer on the BSE, up 1.57 per cent while writing the report.

In early trade, 1,911 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 214 were trading in the red. 55 stocks remained unchanged.

What Gift Nifty indicated?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a flat start for the Nifty 50 as it opened slightly lower at 23,060.50 against the previous close of 23,067 on Wednesday.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in green as the US stock market swung back up on Wednesday (March 20) as the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 383 points, or 0.9 per cent, while the S&P 500 jumped 1.1 per cent. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.4 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down by 318.63 points or 1.29 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was up by 10.38 points or 0.39 per cent. On the other hand, China's Shanghai Composite was in the red.



How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green, but the Nifty IT was down by 1.06 per cent, and the Nifty Media was up by 1.95 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Realty gained 0.88 per cent, and Nifty PSU Bank jumped 1 per cent in the opening trade.