Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in red after 7 days of rally

Mumbai:

Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the red after the seven-day rally on Thursday, April 24, 2025, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 58.06 points to open at 80,058.43, while Nifty fell 51.05 points, starting the trading session at 24,277.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,116.49 and the Nifty 50 at 24,328.95. However, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices traded in the green during the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were in green in the opening trade, with Bajaj Finance gaining 5.99 per cent. On the other hand, Eternal (formerly Zomato), Infosys, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, and HCL Tech were in the red at the time of writing this news, with Eternal falling 1.36 per cent.

In early trade, 1,092 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 767 were trading in the red. 145 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets opened mixed today following gains in the US markets after US President Donald Trump appeared to back off his criticism of the Federal Reserve and his tough talk in his trade war. The S&P 500 climbed 1.7 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 419 points, or 1.1 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.5 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was up by 293.74 points or 0.84 per cent to 35,156.56 in morning trading. South Korea’s Kospi was down by 12.01 points or 0.48 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 297.85 points or 1.35 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was also in the red when writing this news.