RVNL shares gain over 4 per cent after bagging Rs 554 crore NHAI order - Details

Shares of Navratna PSU Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) gained over 4 per cent in a volatile market on Friday, i.e. March 21, 2025. The stock is in action as the company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for a project worth Rs 554 crore.

The counter opened in green at Rs 360.60 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 358.05. However, it surged to touch the high of Rs 373.70 - a gain of 4.37 per cent from the closing price in the last trading session.

Similarly, the stock started the session in green at Rs 360.20 on the NSE against the previous close of RS 357.90. It later touched a high of Rs 374. Last seen, it held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 362.35.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 0.34 per cent. On technical parameters, the counter is trading higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has given 10.85 per cent returns in the period.

The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 647 and the 52-week low is Rs 220. The market cap of the company is Rs 75,373 crore.

RVNL Receives LoA

The Navratna company has informed exchanges that it has bagged an order from the NHAI that involves the construction of a six-lane, which will connect Sabbavaram bypass on Anakapalli-Anandapuram corridor to Sheelanagar junction of NH51 6C

It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received Letter of Acceptance from National Highway Authority of India for "Construction of 6 lane Access Controlled connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port Road from Km 0.000 (Sabbavaram bypass of Anakapalli - Anandapuram corridor) to Km 12.660 (Sheelanagar junction) of NH 516C on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the State of Andhra Pradesh under NH (O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode."