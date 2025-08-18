RVNL Share Price: Navratna PSU gains post Rs 178 crore order win from IRCON, check details RVNL Share Price BSE, NSE: The Navratna PSU has won a new contract from IRCON International Limited (IRCON). According to the information shared, the contract pertains to the supply of various signalling, telecommunications, and EIMWB materials.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Railways, gained on Monday, August 18, 2025. The PSU stock is trading in the green after three consecutive days of falls. The action in stock comes after the company informed exchanges that it has won a new contract from IRCON International Limited (IRCON). According to the information shared, the contract is related to the supply of various signalling, telecommunications and EIMWB materials.

The stock started today's trading session at Rs 329.20, representing a gain of 1.54 per cent from the previous close of Rs 324.20 on the BSE. The counter continued the uptrend and touched the intraday high of Rs 330.65.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened at Rs 330 against the previous close of Rs 324.10 and touched the intraday high of Rs 330.75. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 619.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 305. The market cap of the PSU is Rs 68,180.16 crore.

Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

RVNL Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 952 per cent in three years and 166 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 42 per cent in one years and 23 per cent so far this year.

RVNL Wins Order From IRCON

The company has informed exchanges that it has won an order of Rs 178,64,60,939.78 for "supply of various signalling, telecommunications and EIMWB materials; installation, testing and commissioning of distributed/centralised electronic interlocking (EI) installations at 10 new stations." The order needs to be executed within 11 months.

RVNL Q4 Results

Earlier, the company reported a decline of 4 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The consolidated income of the company in the first quarter of FY25 dropped to Rs 6,613.90 crore from Rs 6,994.31 crore in the year-ago period.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)