Reliance Share Price: Stock ends session 2.32% lower post Annual General Meeting - Check details Reliance Share Price, Reliance Industries AGM: Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Jio will launch its initial public offering in the first half of 2026.

Mumbai:

Shares of Reliance Industries fell 2.32 per cent to Rs end the trading session at Rs 1,357.05 apiece on the BSE as compared to a fall of 0.34 per cent in the benchmark index. Similarly, the stock ended the session at Rs 1,356, with a 2.16 per cent decline from the closing price of the previous trading session on the National Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen despite Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announcing that Reliance Jio will launch its initial public offering in the first half of 2026.

Technically, the stock traded higher than the 200-day moving average but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

Share Price History

According to data available on the BSE, the counter has given a multibagger return of 581 per cent in 10 years as against the gain of 202.40 per cent in the benchmark index. In two years, the scrip has gained 12 per cent, but it has corrected 10 per cent in one year.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,551, hit on August 9, 2025. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 1,115.55. The market cap of the company is Rs 18,36,424.20 crore.

Jio IPO In First Half Of 2026

Reliance Jio will launch its initial public offering in the first half of 2026, Ambani said on Friday.

Addressing the 48th Annual General Meeting of RIL, Ambani announced that Jio will now expand its operations overseas and develop its own artificial intelligence technology.

"Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals…this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts," he said.

Ambani also said that Jio has now surpassed the 500 million subscriber mark.