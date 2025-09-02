Realty stock in focus amid this acquisition update - Check details The stock has given a strong return of 822 per cent in five years and 62 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 17 per cent in one year.

Mumbai:

Shares of EPC firm Man Infraconstruction are in focus today as the firm has shared an update regarding the acquisition of an additional 23 per cent additional partnership interest in subsidiary Starcrete LLP on

September 01, 2025. With this, the Quant Mutual Fund-owned real estate company now holds a 98 per cent partnership interest in the company. The company also said that the deal is categorised as a related-party transaction.

“The transaction falls within the purview of related party transactions pursuant to provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations as Starcrete LLP is the subsidiary of Company. The promoter and promoter group have no interest in the above entity, except Mr. Manan Shah, Managing Director of the Company is representing the Company as Designated Partner in the LLP,” said the firm in the exchange.

Starcrete LLP is in the business of producing, manufacturing, processing, trading, dealing in all kinds of building material products including ready mix concrete (RMC), aggregate, cement and all cement based products, etc.

MANINFRA Share Price

The stock opened in the green at Rs 160 on the BSE, against its previous close of Rs 159.50. It surged later to touch a high of Rs 163.15, representing a gain of 2.28 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,193 crore. The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 2.03 per cent in the period. Technically, the scrip trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The stock has given a strong return of 822 per cent in five years and 62 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 17 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has dipped 35 per cent as compared to a gain of 2.18 per cent in the benchmark index.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 262.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 135.05.