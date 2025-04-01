RailTel Dividend 2025: PSU stock to trade ex-date tomorrow - Check interim dividend amount, record date RailTel Dividend 2025: The company has announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25.

RailTel Dividend 2025: Shares of Railway PSU RailTel Corporation of India will be in focus on Wednesday, i.e. on April 2, 2025 as they will trade ex-date for an interim dividend. The telecom infrastructure firm has also fixed record date for this corporate action.

RailTel Dividend 2025: Interim Dividend Amount

The company has announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25. This is the second interim dividend announced by the company.

RailTel Dividend 2025: Record Date

The PSU has fixed April 2, 2025 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

RailTel Dividend History

Before this, the company paid an interim dividend of Re 1 to its investors. For this, the ex-date was November 11, 2024. Earlier, it paid a final dividend of Rs 1.85.

RailTel Share Price

Meanwhile, the counter ended the session in the red. The stock closed at Rs 301.40 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 302.70. Earlier in the day, it had hit an intraday high of Rs 308.30 and an intraday low of Rs 300.05.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 618, and the 52-week low is Rs 265.30. The market cap of the company is Rs 9,673.08 crore.

RailTel Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 198 per cent in two years and 250 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected 22 per cent in one year. It has given a negative return of 25 per cent so far this year.

RailTel’s home internet service arm RailWire

Meanwhile, RailTel’s home internet service arm RailWire has launched a new service plan bundled with OTT content platforms.

The Freedom Plan is an OTT-bundled home internet plan offering the subscriber access to quality entertainment as well, RailTel said in a statement.

RailWire focusses more on the tier 2, 3 cities and rural areas to provide internet connectivity.