Quarterly results: Textile stock in focus as company's 9-month profit rises, check details

Mumbai:

The stock market declined sharply on the last trading day of the week. Meanwhile, shares of textile company Nandan Denim Ltd were trading at Rs 2.92 on the NSE, down 4.89 per cent or Rs 0.15, at the time of last update. On the BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 2.93, down 4.87 per cent or Rs 0.15. According to data available on the BSE, 183,303 equity shares of the company were traded as of 10:05 am. The company’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 423.79 crore.

Q3FY26 Financial Performance

The company reported revenue of Rs 499.53 crore and a net profit of Rs 2.97 crore in Q3FY26. This is lower than the revenue of Rs 784.69 crore and a net profit of Rs 6.58 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25).

Nine-Month Performance

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, total revenue stood at Rs 2,331.89 crore, compared to Rs 2,498.03 crore in the previous year. However, net profit increased by 3.4 per cent to Rs 23.62 crore during this period.

These figures follow the FY25 annual results, which showed net sales of Rs 3,546.68 crore, marking a 76 per cent increase over FY24. The full-year net profit stood at Rs 33.48 crore.

Stock Performance Trend

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has declined 5 per cent in the past week but gained 1 per cent in the past month. However, it has fallen nearly 14 per cent in the past six months.

On a yearly basis, the stock has declined 29 per cent in the past year and 9 per cent in the past two years. Despite this, it has gained over 38 per cent in the past three years and more than 192 per cent in the past five years.

Broader Market Weakness

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 per cent in early trade on Friday, dragged down by sharp losses in IT stocks amid weak global cues and persistent concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruptions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 883.4 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 82,791.52 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 262.60 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 25,544.60, with technology stocks extending selling pressure from the previous session.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)