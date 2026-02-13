Q3FY26 Results: FMCG stock in focus as profit jumps 213%, check full details here

Mumbai:

Shares of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries are in focus as the company has announced its December quarter results. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,413.67 crore. For the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26), the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.5 crore, marking a 213 per cent increase from Rs 21.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit declined 26 per cent from Rs 89.8 crore reported in the September quarter (Q2FY26).

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations rose 41.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,059.4 crore, compared to Rs 1,455 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, revenue declined marginally by 4.4 per cent from Rs 2,155.3 crore in Q2FY26.

HMA Agro Industries Share Price

The company’s stock was trading 5.93 per cent or Rs 1.78 lower at Rs 28.23 on the BSE at the time of last update. On the NSE, the stock was down 6.71 per cent or Rs 2.02 at Rs 28.10.

Broader Market Weakness

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 1% in early trade on Friday, dragged down by sharp losses in IT stocks amid weak global cues and persistent concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruptions, which weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 883.4 points, or 1.05%, to 82,791.52 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 262.60 points, or 1.02%, to 25,544.60, with technology stocks bearing the brunt of selling pressure from the previous session.

Meanwhile, Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 108.42 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors were also net buyers of stocks worth Rs 276.85 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.16 per cent to USD 67.41 per barrel.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 558.72 points to settle at 83,674.92. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 146.65 points to end at 25,807.20.

