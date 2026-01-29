Q3 results: Pharma stock in focus as revenue increases 45% YoY, check share price The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 30.63. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Shares of pharma company Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd are in focus as the company has reported a 16 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 168.01 crore and a 51 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 4.36 crore for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Following this, the stock started the trading session in green at Rs 20.25 against the previous close of Rs 19.30 on the BSE. However, the stock slipped amid profit booking and market volatility and touched the low of Rs 18.50, its 52-week low. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 43.14, hit on January 29, 2025. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 18.53, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 445.94 crore.

The stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 30.63. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a return of 150.41 per cent in two years, but has corrected 57.05 per cent in one year.

Company forms subsidiary

In the quarter ending December 31, 2025, the company approved the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary - Sudarshan Pharma Poland Limited Liability Company. Also, the board of directors of the company gave its consent to raise funds of up to Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB). The company has also submitted its application with the BSE to obtain in-principle approval for the issue of FCCB up to the amount of USD 3,50,00,000.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday after a two-day rally as investors turned cautious ahead of the Union Budget presentation on Sunday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 343.67 points to 82,001.01 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 94.2 points to 25,248.55.

