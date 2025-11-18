Physicswallah Share Price: Shares make stellar debut, list at premium of 33% over IPO price Physicswallah Share Price: Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah raised Rs 1,563 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Mumbai:

Shares of edtech platform PhysicsWallah on Tuesday made a stellar debut on bourses, opening with a premium of nearly 33 per cent against the issue price of Rs 109. The stock began trading at Rs 145, up 33.03 per cent from the issue price on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On the BSE, the shares listed at Rs 143.10 apiece, a premium of 31.28 per cent. The stock gained further to touch a high of Rs 162.05, representing a 48.66 per cent gain. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 152 and the company's market valuation stood at Rs 43,410.13 crore on the BSE.

According to experts, the listing reflected investor confidence in Physicswallah’s strong brand recall, affordable test-prep offerings, and its fast-growing hybrid model through both online platforms and PhysicsWallah Pathshala centres.

"The company’s strengths include a loyal student base, scalable digital content engine, expanding offline footprint, and diversified presence across JEE, NEET, UPSC, and state-level exams. However, competition from other edtech and offline coaching giants, regulatory uncertainties in the education sector, and the challenge of sustaining profitability during expansion remain key risks," said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

PhysicsWallah IPO GMP Today

In the unofficial market, PhysicsWallah's unlisted shares were trading around Rs 14 ahead of the listing. This suggests a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 123or nearly 12.84 per cent over the upper price band of Rs 109.

What does the company do?

PhysicsWallah offers test preparation courses for competitive exams focusing on JEE, NEET, GATE and UPSC, along with upskilling programmes, delivered through online platforms (YouTube, website, and apps), tech-enabled offline centres, and hybrid centres that combine online teaching with in-person support.

The company, which is backed by WestBridge Capital, Hornbill, and GSV Ventures, narrowed its losses to Rs 243 crore in the year ended March 2025, from Rs 1,131 crore in the preceding year.

